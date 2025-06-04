DIU hackers break into website of Russian strategic aircraft manufacturer Tupolev – source

Military intelligence was able to obtain over 4 GB of critical data

Tupolev Design Bureau (Photo: wikimedia)

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out a cyberattack on the resources of the Tupolev Design Bureau and gained access to critical data of the strategic aviation manufacturer..

This was reported by an interlocutor in the military intelligence 0 LIGA.net

It is noted that the GUR cyber corps had been monitoring the design bureau's document flow for a long time and eventually managed to gain access to 4.4 GB of critical data.

This includes official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of the design office staff, residential addresses, resumes of engineers and designers, procurement data, minutes of closed meetings, etc .

In addition, as a "symbolic result", hackers hacked the Tupolev website, on the main page of which they published an owl holding a Russian plane in its talons.

Photo: GUR source

"The significance of the data obtained can hardly be overestimated. Now there is virtually nothing secret about the activities of the Tupolev Design Bureau for Ukrainian intelligence. In particular, we have acquired comprehensive information about the people directly involved in the maintenance of Russian strategic aviation. The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky," said a source in the intelligence service .

Since 2022, the design bureau has been under international sanctions as a company directly involved in Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source