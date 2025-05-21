Great Britain exposed Russia's cyber campaign against foreign support for Ukraine

Western logistics organizations and technology companies involved in delivering aid are under threat

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The United Kingdom, along with 10 allied countries, has issued a warning about a Russian military intelligence cyber campaign targeting organizations involved in providing foreign aid to Ukraine, according to a statement from the British National Cyber Security Center.

According to the NCSC, the military unit 26165 of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate has been conducting a malicious cyber campaign against government and private organizations since 2022.

This included attacks on organizations involved in coordinating, transporting, and providing support to Ukraine, as well as organizations in the defense sector, IT services, the maritime sector, airports, ports, and air traffic control systems in many NATO member countries.

Unit 26165, also known as APT 28, was able to gain access to the networks of cyberattack victims, using a combination of methods including credential harvesting, phishing, and exploiting Microsoft Exchange mailbox permissions.

They also attacked internet-connected cameras at Ukrainian border crossings and near military facilities to monitor and track aid deliveries to Ukraine.

The NCSC warning was signed by the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, and the Netherlands.

Countries have called on organizations that may be at risk to take immediate steps to protect themselves.