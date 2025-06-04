How Operation Web began in Russia – two video from the source

The footage shows a truck with modular houses from which drones were flying

Tu-95 airplane (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

Footage has emerged of the beginning of the SSU's "Web" operation in Russia's rear. Information LIGA.net was provided by an interlocutor in the special service.

The unique footage captures the stage of preparation for a special operation to defeat Russian strategic aviation. In particular, one of the trucks loaded with modular houses is seen setting off.

It was from such houses in several regions of Russia that drones took off and attacked four military air bases.

The special operation "Web" took place on June 1 – the SSU hit four strategic airfields in Russia, a source told LIGA.net in the special service. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation, and the "office" for its implementation was directly next to the FSB office in one of the Russian regions.