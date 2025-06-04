"Schemes" showed fresh satellite photos of Russian Belaya airfield after FPV attack

Satellite images show that at least seven Russian "carcasses" were damaged at the airfield near Irkutsk as a result of the SBU's Operation Spider Web

Tu-95 (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Satellite images of Russia's Belaya airfield confirm the damage to aircraft after an attack by Ukrainian FPV drones as part of Operation Web. The corresponding photos from the Planet Labs satellite of June 4 are available to the Estonian publication Delfi and the Radio Liberty project Schemes .

Fresh images show the aftermath of the June 1 attack by the Security Service of Ukraine on the Belaya military airfield in the Irkutsk region of Russia.

See also Kid weaves a "web". How the SBU attacked Russian airfields with drones and what consequences it will have

In particular, the satellite recorded damage to at least seven strategic bombers: three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s. The images also show the consequences of the fires.

Photo: Schemes

Photo: Schemes

Photo: Schemes

Photo: Schemes

In total, the analysis of video and satellite images allowed Radio Liberty to independently confirm the destruction of at least 11 Russian strategic bombers at Russian airfields – seven Tu-95s (and one probably damaged), four Tu-22M3s and one An-12 cargo plane, which is not a strategic aircraft.

At the same time, the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk reported the downing of 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This is 34% of all Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, with an estimated cost of $7 billion .

Other satellite images of the airfield can be found at here and here .