Reuters: New satellite images from Russian airfields show damaged aircraft

"Trap planes" were deployed at one of the air bases, but they failed to outwit the drones

Bila Air Base (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

New satellite images of Russian airfields have emerged after the Ukrainian Security Service's "Pavlina" operation in Russia's rear. As three analysts working with open sources told Reuters, the images show several damaged and destroyed Russian strategic bombers.

It is noted that the images from the Belaya airfield in the Irkutsk region were provided by the Capella Space satellite company. They were taken on June 2 by satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR).

The footage shows what appears to be the wreckage of several planes lying along the runway or parked nearby under protective mounds.

John Ford, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, said that he saw several aircraft destroyed in the photo. In particular, according to him, the remains of two destroyed Tu-22 Backfire supersonic long-range strategic bombers are visible.

He also believes that, judging by the images, four Tu-95 strategic heavy bombers were destroyed or seriously damaged. Brady Afrik, an open-source intelligence analyst, agreed, but emphasized that more images are needed to properly assess the consequences.

"But it is obvious that the attack on this air base was very successful. The target of the attack was Tu-22 and Tu-95 bombers, both of which Russia used to launch strikes against Ukraine," he said .

Afrik also noted that several flat trap planes were deployed at the Belaya air base. But, according to him, they most likely failed to mislead Ukrainian drones.

A drone video from the Olenya base in the Murmansk region, confirmed to Reuters, shows two burning Tu-95s, and a third such plane was probably damaged by a large explosion. However, satellite images have not yet been obtained .