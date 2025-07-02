Bloomberg: Putin rejects ceasefire in conversation with Macron

on July 1, the French president and the Russian dictator had a telephone conversation for the first time since 2022

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Charles Platiau / EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected a ceasefire in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

They said that Macron had contacted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him of his phone call with Putin on Tuesday. The day before, this information was LIGA.net confirmed by an interlocutor in the Presidential Office.

One of Bloomberg's sources said that the French president told Zelenskiy that Putin's position on ending the war in Ukraine has not changed and he continues to reject a ceasefire.

On July 1, it became known that Macron had been on the phone with Putin for more than two hours – including about the Russian-Ukrainian war. First, the Kremlin reported the fact of the conversation, and later the Elysee Palace confirmed it. This is their first conversation since 2022.