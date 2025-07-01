Macron calls Zelenskyy after conversation with Putin – source

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA)

On the evening of July 1, French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before which he spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the Presidential Office.

According to him, immediately after his conversation with Putin, Macron held talks with Zelensky.

The French president told the Ukrainian leader details of the conversation with the Russian dictator. The source in the OP did not disclose other details of the conversation between Zelenskyy and Macron.

The President's Office did not officially report on the talks.

Earlier it became known that Macron had been on the phone with Putin for more than two hours – including about the Russian-Ukrainian war. First, the Kremlin reported the fact of the conversation, and later it was confirmed by the Elysee Palace. This is their first conversation since 2022.

In the first six months of the full-scale invasion, Macron had frequent conversations with Putin, for which he was repeatedly criticized. In response, the French president said he would continue this dialogue to find ways to peace.

In March 2024, Macron said he would take Putin's call, if he wanted to contact him and "offer something".