Zelensky met with Macron: they discussed the supply of additional Mirage 2000s

French planes have significantly strengthened the capabilities of Ukraine's strike aircraft, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: OP)

On Tuesday, June 24, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the leaders discussed, among other things, the supply of additional aircraft to Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The purpose of the meeting was to coordinate joint next steps and discuss diplomatic work to put pressure on Russia.

The Presidents discussed the possibility of expanding Ukraine's air fleet with additional Mirage 2000s, as well as joint production and investment in interceptor drones.

Zelenskyy noted that French planes have significantly enhanced the capabilities of Ukrainian strike aircraft, especially in destroying enemy UAVs and cruise missiles.

"Together with France, we are doing everything to better protect the Ukrainian sky. We look forward to good decisions in the near future," Zelensky emphasized .

They also discussed the development of a "coalition of the willing" and expectations for the NATO summit. The leaders paid attention to increasing pressure on Russia and imposing tougher sanctions: lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil and imposing sanctions on Russian liquefied natural gas.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague and discussed the situation in the Middle East.