Zelenskyy expects NATO summit declaration to contain signals of support for Ukraine

President is in The Hague for the 76th Summit of the Alliance

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the final declaration of the NATO summit in The Hague will contain signals of further support for Ukraine. The Head of State spoke about his expectations during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the event, reported Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy thanks Rutte for inviting him to the NATO summit. This is a clear signal that Ukraine is among the priorities of the Alliance's agenda.

Rutte emphasized that this year's event is a continuation of the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, D.C., where it was decided that Ukraine's path to the Alliance is irreversible.

"The decisions of the Washington summit last year were very important, and it is important that this course does not change," said the president .

The Head of State emphasized: Ukraine expects that the final declaration of the NATO Summit will contain signals of further support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.

The parties coordinated steps within the summit and discussed common expectations from its results.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Russia continues its missile and drone terror against civilian infrastructure and people. Therefore, one of the main focuses of the discussion was to strengthen air defense and support the development of domestic defense production by NATO members.

In addition, they discussed the access of Alliance partners to arms procurement.

On June 11, Bloomberg wrote that the final declaration of the NATO summit will not contain a promise to admit Ukraine to the Alliance. The statement is expected to recognize Russia as a threat to Euro-Atlantic security. However, Russia will not be called an aggressor against Ukraine.