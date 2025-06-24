Rutte: NATO is capable of simultaneously dealing with Russia's war against Ukraine and the Middle East

The Secretary General assured that the Alliance has the resources to act in several directions simultaneously

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

NATO is capable of simultaneously responding to Russia's war against Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. This was stated by the Alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte during his speech at the NATO summit, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"If we can't deal with the Middle East and Ukraine at the same time, then we shouldn't be doing politics or military business at all," he said.

Rutte emphasized that the ability to act in several directions simultaneously is a standard for defense alliances.

"If we can only deal with one issue at a time, then let the other people go their separate ways," Rutte said.

According to him, all high-ranking officials, both political and military, must be able to solve two issues at the same time.

"I don't think that's asking too much," the Secretary General replied.