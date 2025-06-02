Rutte confirmed that Ukraine's path to NATO is "irreversible"

Marc Rutte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains on the agenda and the Alliance will continue to support it in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Rutte stated this during the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit in Vilnius.

"In Washington, all 32 allies clearly agreed that the path to Ukraine's accession to NATO is irreversible. Not with an end date, not understanding this as part of a peaceful settlement, but clearly as a long-term commitment of the 32 allies, and we are building this bridge right now," he said.

According to Rutte, the issue of Ukraine will be on the agenda during the NATO summit in The Hague at the end of June.

"We will provide Ukraine with everything it needs to continue the fight and put an end to this terrible Russian aggression," he said.