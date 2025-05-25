The Netherlands announced that Zelenskyy and Trump will be at the NATO summit in The Hague
Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will participate in the NATO summit in The Hague, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview with broadcaster WNL.
The official confirmed that the head of state will participate in the Alliance summit on June 24.
According to the minister, President Zelenskyy will also attend the event on behalf of Ukraine.
"NATO is considering where Zelenskyy can get a good place in the program," Brekelmans said.
However, he does not yet dare to say whether Zelenskyy and Trump will meet in The Hague.
It should be noted that inviting leaders is the responsibility of the Alliance's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, and he has not yet announced the list of invitees.
- On May 14, a source for the Italian agency ANSA stated that the United States allegedly did not support Zelenskyy's invitation to the NATO summit. However, Secretary of State Rubio denied this information.
- On May 21, the NATO Secretary General was asked about Zelenskyy's invitation – he asked to wait for the summit program.