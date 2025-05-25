The Netherlands announced that Zelenskyy and Trump will be at the NATO summit in The Hague

It is not yet known whether the politicians will have a meeting

Meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Vatican (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will participate in the NATO summit in The Hague, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview with broadcaster WNL.

The official confirmed that the head of state will participate in the Alliance summit on June 24.

According to the minister, President Zelenskyy will also attend the event on behalf of Ukraine.

Read also New format of negotiations. What Trump talked about with Putin for two hours

"NATO is considering where Zelenskyy can get a good place in the program," Brekelmans said.

However, he does not yet dare to say whether Zelenskyy and Trump will meet in The Hague.

It should be noted that inviting leaders is the responsibility of the Alliance's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, and he has not yet announced the list of invitees.