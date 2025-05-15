Rutte will make the decision on inviting Zelensky to the NATO summit – Dutch Foreign Ministry

The summit will take place at the end of June in The Hague, Netherlands.

Kaspar Veldkamp (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp said that the decision on the possible participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky in the NATO summit in The Hague should be made by the Alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte . He announced this during a briefing of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Answering journalists' questions about inviting Zelensky and the delegation to the summit, Veldkamp said that this is not within the competence of the country hosting the summit.

"I will be very happy to receive President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in The Hague. But the issue of the invitation is decided by the NATO Secretary General," he said.

Veldkamp added that the summit in June would be "very important."

"I believe this is one of the most important NATO summits in NATO's recent history," he said.

According to Veldkamp, the summit will primarily discuss increasing defense spending, especially among European allies.

The summit in The Hague will take place on June 24-25. It was expected that the issue of inviting the Ukrainian leader to the NATO summit could be discussed by foreign ministers during an informal meeting in Antalya.

It was also reported that the United States allegedly does not support the idea of sending President Zelensky an invitation to the NATO summit.