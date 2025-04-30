Flights will be banned and shipping restricted during the NATO summit in The Hague

The Netherlands claims that the event is the largest summit ever held in the country

Illustrative photo: Robin Utrecht/EPA

The Dutch government will introduce a ban on flights over The Hague during the NATO summit on June 24-25, along with other security measures that will affect most modes of transportation. This was reported by Politico .

The flight ban will take effect on June 23 and will cover a 16-kilometer radius around the city, where "no air traffic will be allowed at all, except for security and emergency medical purposes.".

The summit will be attended by about 45 heads of state and government, including U.S. President Donald Trump and many European leaders, as well as about 90 foreign and defense ministers.

8,500 people are expected to attend, including 6,000 government officials, 2,000 journalists and 500 participants of the NATO Civil Society Forum on the sidelines of the Summit.

Restrictions at sea will also apply in an area more than 22 kilometers off the coast near The Hague, with limited access guaranteed to authorized fishermen and tourist boats for three days prior to the NATO Summit and a complete closure of navigation from 3 p.m. on June 23 until midnight on June 25.

More lenient flight restrictions will be in place in the area outside the restricted zone and within 93 kilometers of the summit venue, where only large commercial airliners will be allowed to fly if they have a permit.

The Netherlands claims that the event is the largest summit ever held in the country.

This will be the first NATO summit since former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte took over as Secretary General of the Alliance after the departure of his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg .

on May 24, 2024, it became known that the NATO Summit in 2025 will be held in the Dutch city of The Hague from June 24 to 26.

On April 4, 2025, it was reported that Trump would attend the NATO Summit in The Hague, which will take place in June.