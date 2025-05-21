Rutte explained what he wants from the NATO summit regarding Ukraine

The Russian-Ukrainian war will be a topic of discussion at the summit in The Hague

Mark Rutte and Petr Pavel (Photo: NATO)

The NATO summit in The Hague plans to discuss further support for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as ensuring the integrity of the future peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

According to him, NATO member states must make sure that Ukraine has a strong position in the fight against Russian aggression.

"We need to make sure that while the struggle continues in Ukraine, we collectively do everything we can to ensure that it is in the best possible position to continue that struggle," he said.

Rutte added that after a peace agreement is concluded, it is important to achieve a sustainable peace.

"When peace comes, we must make sure that we never go back to a repeat of what we saw with the Minsk Agreement. That is what I want from the Hague Summit. And I am absolutely confident that we can achieve that," the Secretary General said.

He added that achieving these goals would show that the 32 NATO countries, with a combined $50 trillion economy, are able to defend themselves "against any enemy, anyone who tries to do anything against us."