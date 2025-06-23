In 2025, Ukraine will receive more assistance than partners initially planned – NATO Secretary General

Countries have gone from 20 to 35 billion euros in a few months, Rutte noted

Mark Rutte (Photo: Remko de Waal / EPA)

European countries and Canada have increased the amount of military assistance they will provide to Ukraine by 15 billion euros over the course of the year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced during a speech at the Alliance summit in The Hague.

The official noted that European partners and Canada have stepped up and promised Ukraine 20 billion euros in aid in the first three months of 2025.

Now these countries will provide additional support of more than 35 billion euros over the course of the year, Rutte noted.

"So in a few months we have gone from 20 billion to 35 billion. And I think that is great news," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

He also noted that the decision on Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO remains in force and will not change after the summit.