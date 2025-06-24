Trump says he is likely to meet with Zelenskiy at NATO summit

US President says he is likely to see his Ukrainian counterpart

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, a meeting is likely to take place between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump himself told journalists about the possible meeting on board Air Force One, reports The Barron's.

"Yes, I will probably see him," the US president said.

When asked what he would say to Zelensky, with whom he had a serious argument in the Oval Office in February, Trump replied: "I'll say: "How are you?" He's in a tough spot, he shouldn't have been there at all".

The British TV channel Sky News, citing a White House source, writes that the meeting will indeed take place during the NATO summit in The Hague. Earlier, Zelenskyy said in an interview with the media that he was looking forward to talks with the American president. He claimed that the Ukrainian and American teams are working on organizational details and the time of the meeting.

The last time Zelenskiy and Trump met was at the funeral of Pope Francis in April.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said after a conversation with US Secretary of State and acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump was being prepared. The head of the OP did not specify when exactly it would take place.