Rutte: Trump brought the Russian-Ukrainian war out of the deadlock by starting a dialogue with Putin

NATO Secretary General says US President's intervention will help achieve peace in Ukraine

Marc Rutte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/ EPA)

US President Donald Trump has moved the issue of ending the war in Ukraine off the back burner by starting a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed this opinion during his speech at the NATO summit, a LIGA.net correspondent from The Hague reports.

"I want to praise President Trump for breaking the deadlock. When he came to power, he started a dialogue with President Putin, and I always considered that crucial," Rutte said.

According to him, only Trump could have done this.

"There is only one leader who could break the deadlock, and it had to be the American president, because he is the most powerful leader in the world and heads 25% of the world's Gross Domestic Product and the most powerful and powerful army in the world," Rutte said.

At the same time, NATO's Secretary General said that Trump's intervention would not lead to an "immediate agreement."

"What he did was very important. But that doesn't mean we will reach an agreement immediately. It will take time," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General added that he could not predict when a ceasefire would be achieved. But the Alliance must ensure that Ukraine "has everything to continue the fight and remain in the strongest position when real negotiations begin."