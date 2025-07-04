Trump told Zelenskyy that the US wants to help Ukraine with air defense – Axios

The head of the United States promised to check the situation with aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

During a phone call, US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States wants to help Ukraine with air defense in connection with the intensification of Russian attacks. This is reported by the American news outlet Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official and a source familiar with the conversation.

Both of them informed the media that the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump lasted about 40 minutes, and the main focus was on Ukraine's needs in air defense.

The source stated that the US president was aware of the recent escalation by Russia, including air strikes on Ukrainian cities and along the front line . Zelenskyy noted after the conversation that "Trump is very well informed."

"Trump said he wants to help with air defense and will check what [transfer of weapons] was paused, if anything [was paused at all]," the Axios source said.

A Ukrainian official told the media that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting between the teams of both countries, which will take place soon, to discuss air defense and other arms supplies. Zelenskyy also announced the meeting on air defense between Ukraine and the United States.

In his evening address, he added: "We agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase the strength of air defense. We talked in great detail about joint production – and we need it, and America needs it."

The White House did not respond to Axios's request for comment.