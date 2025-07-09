WSJ: White House weighs giving Ukraine another Patriot system

Germany's Patriot (Photo: Jens Buettner/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump is considering sending additional Patriot missile systems to Ukraine after recently promising to strengthen Kyiv against Russian attacks. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

The delivery of another Patriot SAM will be an important step for the White House, as it is the first time Trump has approved the provision of a large weapon system to Kyiv beyond the number approved by the administration of the 46th US President Joe Biden.

The White House has asked the Pentagon for options for supplying Ukraine with additional weapons, including the Patriot system, one of the sources said. According to the source, the government is also exploring the possibility of supplying Kyiv with more Patriot systems from other countries.

The discussion of additional defensive weapons is yet another twist in a series of controversial moves by the administration to provide military aid to Kyiv in recent weeks, according to.

Each Patriot system consists of two and sometimes three launchers, a radar, a control center and interceptor missiles.

According to one of the interlocutors, the US Army can provide one such system for Ukraine if an order is received. However, there are questions about how many interceptor missiles the US and its partners are willing to provide. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have led to a shortage of supplies, forcing the US to replenish its arsenals.