US and NATO are developing a mechanism to finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine – Reuters

Patriot missile defense systems (Photo: NATO)

The United States and NATO are working on a new approach to supplying American weapons to Ukraine using funds from European NATO members. This was announced... reports Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The mechanism focuses on fulfilling the List of Priority Requirements of Ukraine, known by the abbreviation PURL.

Ukraine will determine the priority of the weapons it needs in tranches of approximately $500 million, and the allies will coordinate this under the leadership of the NATO Secretary General. Mark Rutte They will agree among themselves who will donate their weapons with the subsequent purchase of replacements in the USA, or simply pay for the item on the list.

With this approach, the Alliance hopes to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of weapons, a European official, who wished to remain anonymous, told the agency. He did not specify the timeframe for implementing these plans.

If a NATO country decides to donate weapons to Ukraine, the new mechanism will allow it to effectively bypass the lengthy procedures for purchasing American weapons to replenish its own stocks, said an unnamed U.S. official. However, the country will have to pay the U.S. in advance for a quick replenishment.

Europeans also have the option of simply paying the United States to send weapons directly to Ukraine. Payment can be made through NATO or the US Department of Defense.

According to two sources of the agency, negotiations are currently underway within the framework of the new mechanism regarding at least one tranche of weapons for Ukraine.