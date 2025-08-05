Ukraine has already prepared a draft agreement on drones with the United States – Zelenskyy

This could be "one of the strongest deals," the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Kyiv has already drafted a drone deal with Washington, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a phone call with an American colleague Donald Trump.

"We also talked about our bilateral defense cooperation with the United States. A draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, and we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, this could be "one of the strongest deals ever."

During the same call, Zelenskyy and Trump discussed ending the war, new sanctions against Russia and military assistance.