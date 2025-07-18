Ukraine and the United States are preparing a new drone agreement – Svyrydenko
Ukraine and the United States are conducting detailed negotiations on a "drone deal" that provides for American investment in Ukrainian drone production. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko when talking to journalists, reports Reuters.
"We plan to sign a 'drone deal' with the United States. We are discussing investments in the expansion of production of Ukrainian drones by the U.S.," the official said.
Svyrydenko noted that it was "the purchase of a large batch of Ukrainian drones."
The prime minister added that the political decision on the deal was made by presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, and that officials are already discussing the details.
According to her, now new Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal "will develop this proposal with the American side," after which technical work will take place, transmitted formerly Suspilne.
- Zelenskyy reported that during a call on July 4 Trump expressed a desire to buy Ukrainian drones. In response, he said that Ukraine wants to buy American air defense systems.
- Later, the Ukrainian president said that he and Trump were considering the possibility of concluding a "mega deal" under which the United States will buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv's consent purchase a number of American weapons.
