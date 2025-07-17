Zelensky: Ukraine and the US are discussing a "mega deal" on arms trade

Zelenskyy explained that it was not just about buying weapons, but about sharing critical combat experience and technology

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

President of the United States Donald Trump and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy are considering a "mega-deal" under which the United States will buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv's agreement to purchase a number of American weapons. This was stated by Ukrainian leader said in an interview with the New York Post.

According to Zelenskyy, his most recent talks with Trump were about a breakthrough agreement that provides for mutual support in the field of aviation technology – Kyiv offered to share everything it has learned about modern warfare over the three years of Russian aggression.

The deal could be transformative for the U.S. military and national security, as U.S. technology lags far behind Russian and Chinese, and U.S. soldiers are not adequately trained to use or counter the types of drones being developed by their adversaries, according to officials and drone experts.

"The American people need these technologies, they should be in your arsenal. I believe that this is truly a mega-deal, as they say, a win for both sides," Zelenskyy said.