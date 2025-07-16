Trump says the US wants to buy Ukrainian drones, but we want air defense – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine wants to buy air defense equipment from the United States, while America wants to buy Ukrainian-made drones, the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on his conversation with an American colleague Donald Trump on July 14. The head of state said this in an interview with to the American TV channel Newsmax.

"We spoke with President Trump, and I said to him: "I'm asking you very much, let's discuss a strategic air shield for Ukraine". This is not only about the Patriot systems, there are many other things. We produce a lot ourselves. We do a lot to protect our skies and our people," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that there are many drones that only Ukraine has, and the heads of state are also discussing this.

"I told him that I really want to buy things from you, things that only you have. And he told me that America wants to buy drones produced by Ukraine. I think it's a win-win. I really want America to help us protect our skies. It is very important," the Ukrainian leader added.