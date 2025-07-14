Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and Rutte: Ukraine will receive Patriot and other weapons for defense

The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States agreed to call more often and coordinate their steps

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Thanks to a new agreement between the United States and NATO, Ukraine will receive additional Patriot air defense systems, as well as "other weapons" to protect the lives of its people and repel Russian attacks. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following conversations with US leader Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We discussed with the president the necessary means and solutions to give more protection to people from Russian strikes and strengthen our positions. We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that it was a "very good conversation" and thanked Trump for his willingness to support Ukraine and "continue to work together to stop the killing and establish a lasting and just peace."

The US president briefs Zelenskyy on his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"It is important that we have such good relations and that the Alliance countries are trying to increase defense spending," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy added that he and Trump agreed to call more often and coordinate their steps in the future.

Later, the Ukrainian president reported on his conversation with the NATO secretary general: Rutte told Zelenskyy about meeting with Trump and details of cooperation between Europe and the United States to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine.

"We appreciate the willingness to provide additional Petriots, and America, Germany and Norway are already working together to do so. We will also supply other weapons to protect the lives of our people and repel Russian assaults," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is important to increase pressure on Russia for the sake of peace and to save lives.