Zelensky: Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him

The president said the American leader saw that the Russian dictator "just says one thing and then bombs"

Donald Trump (Photo: Al Drago/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump realizes that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tells him lies about the settlement of the war. He said this in an interview with an American media outlet Newsmax the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him. And it's important that President Trump sees this for himself – not what he learns from someone else, but what he sees for himself," the head of state said.

According to him, Ukraine supported all American initiatives regarding a ceasefire.

"And he [Trump] saw the reality: Putin just says one thing and then bombs. And he [Putin] doesn't want the war to end," Zelensky continued.

He added that there is a decision by Washington to continue helping Ukraine, as well as an understanding that it is important for the US that Ukraine does not lose the war. At the same time, Putin is losing a large number of soldiers, "sending them to their deaths."

"All these understandings are important. This month we achieved a breakthrough in terms of defense systems. For Ukraine, the Patriot system is a priority. I am grateful for the positive signal from the White House, personally from the president, regarding support for this. As for the sanctions package, you can see for yourself that everyone is moving forward," Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state noted that analysts and financiers in the United States and Ukraine, as well as intelligence services, understand that the sanctions package being prepared by Washington will affect Putin's income, and therefore his potential for achieving peace, because "the Kremlin will no longer be able to earn large sums of money for war at the expense of energy, oil, gas and other resources."