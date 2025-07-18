Drones and long-range strikes: Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Defense Minister Shmyhal

The new head of the Ministry of Defense is preparing a specific program of work for the department

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal (Photo from the previous meeting: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the newly appointed minister of defense Denys Shmyhal – among the topics of contracting drones and ensuring long-range strikes against Russia. This was stated by the head of state reported in their social networks.

"An audit of agreements that require accelerated contracting is already underway. In particular, this concerns drones, and especially interceptor drones. I have instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts for drones that our Defense Forces need" Zelenskyy said.

The president also added that he and Shmyhal discussed the provision of deep strikes against the invaders, their frequency and priorities: "I am grateful to all the units involved for their accuracy."

The head of state said that on July 21, the chief of the Defense Ministry is preparing to present a specific program of work of his department and key priorities that will be implemented in the short term, in the coming weeks, and in the medium term, in the next six months.