Drones and long-range strikes: Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Defense Minister Shmyhal
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the newly appointed minister of defense Denys Shmyhal – among the topics of contracting drones and ensuring long-range strikes against Russia. This was stated by the head of state reported in their social networks.
"An audit of agreements that require accelerated contracting is already underway. In particular, this concerns drones, and especially interceptor drones. I have instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts for drones that our Defense Forces need" Zelenskyy said.
The president also added that he and Shmyhal discussed the provision of deep strikes against the invaders, their frequency and priorities: "I am grateful to all the units involved for their accuracy."
The head of state said that on July 21, the chief of the Defense Ministry is preparing to present a specific program of work of his department and key priorities that will be implemented in the short term, in the coming weeks, and in the medium term, in the next six months.
- Earlier, on the morning of July 18, Shmyhal held his first meeting with his deputies: they talked about increase in Ukrainian production, quality supply of soldiers, de-bureaucratization and digitalization of processes, strengthening of cooperation with international partners.
- Five interviewees LIGA.net from various structures of the Security and Defense Forces stated that Shmyhal would be the easiest to understand the work of the Defense Ministry. At the same time, according to the head of the public anti-corruption council at the Defense Ministry, Hudymenko, if the official does not set a goal to change the agency, the problems will only get worse.
- Ex-deputy former head of the Defense Ministry Umerov said LIGA.net that the overly centralized bureaucracy in the agency hindered the adoption of many, even elementary decisions, as the head of the Ministry of Defense allegedly avoided involvement in everyday work.
