Sources: It will be easier for Shmyhal than for others to understand the processes in the Defense Ministry

According to Umerov's ex-deputy, the ministry actively joked that the prime minister was actually acting as the head of the Defense Ministry

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

To the current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will be the easiest to understand the work of the Ministry of Defense. About this for text LIGA.net said five interlocutors from different structures of the Security and Defense Forces.

According to them, it will be easier for Shmyhal than anyone else to understand the work processes of the Defense Ministry.

"For at least several months, we have been joking quite actively that Shmyhal is already the de facto acting defense minister," said one of the former deputy ministers of defense Rustem Umerov.

Former Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak said LIGA.net, that the incoming Defense Ministry chief must have a clear understanding of all the processes taking place in the department in order to "better assist, control and provide for the commander-in-chief."

"I don't know how well Shmyhal understands these processes, but he is a competent person – I think he will figure it out if he has the opportunity," Poltorak added.

Meanwhile, Yuriy Hudymenko, head of the Defense Ministry's public anti-corruption council, said that the changes the ministry needs are not about the minister's name.

"If Shmyhal gets or sets himself the task, as an experienced bureaucrat, to improve and reorganize the work, to transform the Defense Ministry, there will be positive changes for the Armed Forces," the veteran and activist believes.

However, if such a task is not set, the Ministry of Defense will continue to grow in the number of employees and people involved, "become even less effective and, accordingly, every day one step further from victory," emphasized Hudymenko.