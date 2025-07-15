Prime Minister Shmyhal resigns

The President has already supported his candidacy for the head of the Defense Ministry

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: MYKOLA TYS / EPA)

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal resigned from his post. He made a statement to this effect published in its Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to our defenders who hold the frontline and protect Ukraine! I am grateful to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust! I thank the entire team for their tireless work for our country! Glory to Ukraine!" the Prime Minister wrote.

The Prime Minister's statement to the Verkhovna Rada is dated July 15:

Prime Minister's statement on resignation (Photo: Shmyhal's Telegram channel)

Rumors of a government reshuffle resurfaced in June, and on July 13, Zelenskyy announced changes in the executive branch at a meeting with Shmyhal transformation of the state apparatus to reduce spending and redirect resources to defense.

President offered to head the government the current First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenkohe supported the candidacy of Shmyhal instead for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, the current head of the department Rustem Umerov can become as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Interlocutor LIGA.net in power reported the new Cabinet may be appointed at a parliamentary session on July 17.