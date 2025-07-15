Make more weapons in Ukraine: Zelenskyy discusses plan for new government with Svyrydenko and Fedorov
One of the main tasks for the new government for the next six months will be to increase the production of Ukraine's own weapons. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, whom he supported for the post of new head of government, and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
"We are preparing the first steps of the renewed government. We have detailed the tasks for the next six months," the Head of State said.
He voiced three of the main tasks for the new Cabinet of Ministers:
→ increase the production of own weapons in Ukraine ;
→ fully ensure contracting of the required volumes of all types of drones for the Defense Forces ;
→ to carry out "tangible deregulation and unleash the country's internal economic potential";
→ ensure full implementation of social support programs for citizens.
According to Zelenskyy, he, Svyrydenko and Fedorov have determined what results can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work.
- An interlocutor of LIGA.net in the government reported that the appointment of a new Cabinet may take place at a parliamentary session on July 17.
- According to the interlocutor LIGA.net in the Servant of the People, Fedorov will retain his position in the new government. Holos MP Zheleznyak said that he will also get the position of First Deputy Prime Minister.
- Zelenskyy supported the candidacy of current Prime Minister Shmyhal for the post of Defense Ministry head, and the current head of the ministry, Umerov, may become Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
