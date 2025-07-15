Make more weapons in Ukraine: Zelenskyy discusses plan for new government with Svyrydenko and Fedorov

The President spoke with government officials about defense, drones for the Defense Forces, economic deregulation, and social benefits

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Presidential Office)

One of the main tasks for the new government for the next six months will be to increase the production of Ukraine's own weapons. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, whom he supported for the post of new head of government, and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We are preparing the first steps of the renewed government. We have detailed the tasks for the next six months," the Head of State said.

He voiced three of the main tasks for the new Cabinet of Ministers:

→ increase the production of own weapons in Ukraine ;

→ fully ensure contracting of the required volumes of all types of drones for the Defense Forces ;

→ to carry out "tangible deregulation and unleash the country's internal economic potential";

→ ensure full implementation of social support programs for citizens.

According to Zelenskyy, he, Svyrydenko and Fedorov have determined what results can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work.