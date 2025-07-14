Zelensky supports Shmyhal's candidacy for new defense minister

The President said that Shmyhal's experience "will definitely be useful" in this position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the appointment of current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the post of head of the Defense Ministry. The head of state announced this in his evening address.

"Denys Shmyhal's tremendous experience will definitely be useful in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine – it is in this area that the country's resources are maximized, the tasks are maximized and there is a lot of responsibility," the president said .

The President expects sufficient support from MPs for the new government. An interlocutor of LIGA.net in the government reported that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers may take place at a parliamentary session on July 17.

Zelenskyy also noted: "It is important that the government quickly conducts an audit of all agreements with our partners – what works and what needs to be revised or intensified.".

Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada on the proposal of the President, while other members of the government are appointed by the Parliament on the proposal of the Prime Minister.







Shmyhal has been Prime Minister since March 2020, the longest in history.