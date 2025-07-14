Zelensky supports Shmyhal's candidacy for new defense minister
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the appointment of current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the post of head of the Defense Ministry. The head of state announced this in his evening address.
"Denys Shmyhal's tremendous experience will definitely be useful in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine – it is in this area that the country's resources are maximized, the tasks are maximized and there is a lot of responsibility," the president said .
The President expects sufficient support from MPs for the new government. An interlocutor of LIGA.net in the government reported that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers may take place at a parliamentary session on July 17.
Zelenskyy also noted: "It is important that the government quickly conducts an audit of all agreements with our partners – what works and what needs to be revised or intensified.".
Shmyhal has been Prime Minister since March 2020, the longest in history.
- Earlier, Zelenskiy confirmed that he was considering current Defense Minister Umerov for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
- The new government will be headed by current Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Svyrydenko.
Comments (0)