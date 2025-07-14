Zelenskyy proposed Svyrydenko to head the government

The President announced the beginning of the transformation of the executive branch and expects a significant reshuffle of the government

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. This was announced by the head of state informed on the official Telegram page.

Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the transformation of the executive branch. In this context, he proposed that Yulia Svyrydenko head the Ukrainian government and significantly reform its work.

The head of state announced that he expects the new Cabinet's action plan to be presented in the near future.

Svyrydenko also reported on the fulfillment of commitments reached at the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference. Zelenskyy stressed that all initiatives that contribute to strengthening the resilience of the state and society must be implemented as quickly as possible.

"We discussed specific measures that can strengthen Ukraine's economic potential, expand programs to support citizens, and scale up arms production," the president said.

One source in the Office of the President and two sources in the leadership of the Servant of the People faction. reported / announced / notified / informed / saidLIGA.netthat President Zelenskyy is considering the current prime minister Denys Shmyhal to the position of Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.

Instead, Umorov will be offered the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, replacing... Oksana MarkarovaThis has already been openly discussed. said / told and Zelensky himself.

According to one of the sources, the appointment of the new government may take place at the parliamentary session on July 17.

He also announced that the Ministry of Strategic Industries is planned to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense.