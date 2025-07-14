Shmyhal may replace Umerov as Defense Minister – sources

Zelensky is preparing personnel rotations: Svyrydenko instead of Shmyhal, Shmyhal instead of Umerov, Umerov instead of Markarova

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering the current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for the post of Defense Minister instead of Rustem Umerov. This was reported by LIGA.net one source in the Presidential Office and two sources in the leadership of the faction Servant of the People .

Instead, Umerov will be offered the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States to replace Oksana Markarova. This has already been openly stated by and Zelensky himself.

Also, according to the sources, Zelenskiy plans to meet with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko on July 14 to offer the post of prime minister (instead of Shmyhal) and discuss members of the new Cabinet.

According to one of the interlocutors, a new government may be appointed at the July 17 parliamentary session.

He also said that the Ministry of Strategic Industries is to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense.