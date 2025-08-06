Zelensky meets with soldiers of the regiment that was the first to enter Kursk region in 2024 in Sumy region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the military (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Sumy region on the anniversary of the Kursk operation and met with the military of the 225th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The Head of State visited the command center of the 225th separate assault regiment. He noted that the servicemen of this unit were the first to enter the territory of the Kursk region of Russia last year and significantly replenished the exchange fund.

The President spoke with the commanders and heard reports on the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka, Russian counterattacks, and the next steps of the Defense Forces to liberate Ukrainian land.

"We had a substantive conversation about the needs, the level of provision in general, the training of recruits and instructors. The regimental commander asked to scale the unit to the level of a brigade," the Head of State said, promising to discuss this issue with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi .

The President thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought, and awarded them with state awards.

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP