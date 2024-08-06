Russia reports attack on Kursk Oblast, wounded in Sudzha – photos, video

The local authorities published a photo after the possible fall of debris

Kremlin. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

Overnight, Russia complained about heavy explosions in several settlements of Kursk Oblast. Local authorities announced the work of air defense due to the attack of drones, as well as the fall of debris in Sudzha, according to the acting governor of the region Aleksey Smirnov.

Smirnov accused Ukraine of the attack and said that in Sudzha, as a result of night events, five people were injured, and several residential buildings were badly damaged.

Suja (Photo: Telegram Oleksiy Smirnova)

Kursk channels published footage of explosions in some settlements in various districts.

Already in the morning, the acting governor of the region claimed that 26 drones were shot down by air defense forces in Kursk Oblast.

Explosions in Kursk Oblast have been heard almost every day since mid-July 2024.

The Defense Forces carried out attacks on the TV tower, a low-voltage equipment factory, several oil depots and electrical substations.

On July 31, the Defense Forces struck a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment of the Russian army near the city of Kursk.