Ukrainian defenders hold their positions, carry out their assigned tasks, and inflict effective damage on the enemy.

Kursk region (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Statements by Russian representatives regarding the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region do not correspond to the real situation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The military noted that the Defense Forces operation in certain areas in the border areas of the Kursk region is ongoing.

"Although conditions remain difficult, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, fulfilling their assigned tasks, and inflicting effective damage on the enemy," the report says.

The General Staff recalled that since the start of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russians have lost 63,402 servicemen, of whom 25,625 were killed. More than 970 soldiers of the aggressor state were taken prisoner. 5,664 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

The military added that Ukrainian units continue active operations in certain areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, stated that as of May 21, the entire territory of the Russian region had allegedly been "liberated" from the Defense Forces.