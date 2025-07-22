SBU finds secret NABU documents in possession of OPFL MP Khrystenko

During the searches of Khrystenko's place of residence, law enforcement officers found materials with official and confidential information

During searches at the residence of relatives of MP from the banned OPFL party, Fedir Khrystenko, new facts of leakage of official and confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine were revealed.

According to law enforcement officers, documents with restricted access were seized from Khrystenko during the searches.

According to law enforcement officers, documents with restricted access were seized from Khrystenko during the searches.

This includes covert surveillance materials, personal data of the defendants in NABU criminal proceedings, and profiles of candidates for the positions of detectives of the Bureau.

Among the personal cards were also documents for one of the heads of the NABU's interregional departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of having contacts with Russian representatives.

According to the investigation, he helped his father conduct illegal trade with Russia.

It also contained the profile of former NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who fled Ukraine outside official checkpoints in 2024 and has not returned since.

