SBU finds secret NABU documents in possession of OPFL MP Khrystenko
During searches at the residence of relatives of MP from the banned OPFL party, Fedir Khrystenko, new facts of leakage of official and confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine were revealed. About this reports Security Service of Ukraine.
According to law enforcement officers, documents with restricted access were seized from Khrystenko during the searches.
This includes covert surveillance materials, personal data of the defendants in NABU criminal proceedings, and profiles of candidates for the positions of detectives of the Bureau.
Among the personal cards were also documents for one of the heads of the NABU's interregional departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of having contacts with Russian representatives.
According to the investigation, he helped his father conduct illegal trade with Russia.
It also contained the profile of former NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who fled Ukraine outside official checkpoints in 2024 and has not returned since.
- on July 21, the SBU and the OGP began "a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the NABU".
- The NABU claims that in most cases, the grounds for investigative actions were the alleged participation of individuals in an accidenthowever, some of them are accused of possible ties to Russia.
- One of the heads of NABU detectives, Magamedrasulov detained on suspicion of doing business in the Russian Federation. Also an employee of the NABU Central Office was detainedwho, according to the investigation, spied for Moscow.
- Also suspected were mP from the banned OPFL Khristenko – Law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU.
- Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Kaleniuk said LIGA.netthat large-scale searches of NABU employees are "revenge" of the country's leadership for the investigation of close friends and associates of President Zelensky.
