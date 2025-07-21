G7 ambassadors react to searches of NABU employees – they want to talk to the government leadership

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have reacted to the large-scale searches of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau employees – they have "serious concerns" and intend to discuss these events with the Ukrainian government. This publication appeared in the X mission.

According to the ambassadors, the G7 is closely following the current developments at NABU, including the investigation of several employees of the agency.

"We met with NABU today, we have serious concerns and intend to discuss these events with the government leadership," the G7 ambassadors said.

The mission also noted that "we all have a common commitment to support transparency, independent institutions and good governance" and added that they value their partnerships in Ukraine to fight corruption together.

The G7 countries are Ukraine's main financial donors, on whom a significant portion of the state budget depends. Only within the framework of the initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) they pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in 2025-2026.

The mission includes diplomatic representatives of the G7 member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the European Union Ambassador Katarina Mathernova.

The latter also responded to the Group's statement: "Ukraine has made tremendous progress in reforms. Especially in wartime, defending itself against Russian aggression. Now more than ever, it is important to preserve the achievements of reforms to maintain the support needed to defeat the enemy."