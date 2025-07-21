G7 ambassadors react to searches of NABU employees – they want to talk to the government leadership
The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have reacted to the large-scale searches of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau employees – they have "serious concerns" and intend to discuss these events with the Ukrainian government. This publication appeared in the X mission.
According to the ambassadors, the G7 is closely following the current developments at NABU, including the investigation of several employees of the agency.
"We met with NABU today, we have serious concerns and intend to discuss these events with the government leadership," the G7 ambassadors said.
The mission also noted that "we all have a common commitment to support transparency, independent institutions and good governance" and added that they value their partnerships in Ukraine to fight corruption together.
The mission includes diplomatic representatives of the G7 member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the European Union Ambassador Katarina Mathernova.
The latter also responded to the Group's statement: "Ukraine has made tremendous progress in reforms. Especially in wartime, defending itself against Russian aggression. Now more than ever, it is important to preserve the achievements of reforms to maintain the support needed to defeat the enemy."
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began "a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the NABU". One of the heads of NABU detectives detained on suspicion of doing business in the Russian Federation. Also, an employee of the Central Office of the agency was detained – he, according to the investigation, spied for Moscow. As for one of the defendants, the NABU stated that earlier an SSU investigation found no evidence of his cooperation with a former Ukrainian official who defected to the occupiers.
- In total, the NABU reported 70 searches of at least 15 of its employees. In parallel with the SSU and the PGO, the State Bureau of Investigation served three suspicions on NABU employees for participation in accidents in 2021 and 2023.
- In parallel, the SSU conducted checking the implementation of the law on state secrets in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). The latter claimed that the SSU had gained access to information on all covert and operational activities, as well as special operations conducted by the SAP with the NABU. The Security Service denied this information and stated that "the inspection does not provide for familiarization with the content of such documents as a whole."
- Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Kaleniuk said LIGA.net that large-scale searches of NABU employees are "revenge" of the country's leadership for the investigation of close friends and associates of president Zelensky.
