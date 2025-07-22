Elimination of independence of NABU and SAPO: roll call vote of MPs is now available

The law was supported by Stefanchuk, Arakhamia, Tymoshenko, Boyko, Dzhemilev and others

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

On the website of the Verkhovna Rada appeared results of roll call voting for law no. 12414, which amendments abolish the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The decision was supported by 263 MPs. There were 13 opposed, the same number abstained, and 35 MPs did not vote at all. By factions and groups: ruling Servant of the people gave 185 votes, Platform for Life and Peace and Restoration of Ukraine (formerly banned pro-Russian OPZJ) – 18 and 9 respectively, and Trust – 17, Batkivshchyna - 15, For the future – 10, Eurosolidarity – 3, Voice – 1.

Among the Rada leadership, the law was supported by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko.

"The head of the presidential faction voted in favor David Arakhamia, leader of Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the parliamentary group "Platform for Life and Peace" Yuriy Boyko.

Only one Crimean Tatar activist voted for the opposition Eurosolidarity Mustafa Dzhemilev, Sergey Alekseev (received suspicion of fraud in 2023) and Nina Yuzhanina (in June, the party announced that the family of the politician's son came with searches State Bureau of Investigation).

The only Holos representative to vote in favor of this law was Tamila Tasheva, former permanent representative of the president in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Meanwhile, only Hanna Bondar voted against the ruling Servant of the People party, Roman Hryshchuk and Dmytro Hurin. At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina from the SP publicly opposed the document during its consideration, but did not take part in the voting.

The full list can be found at the link or on the screenshots below: