Elimination of independence of NABU and SAPO: roll call vote of MPs is now available
On the website of the Verkhovna Rada appeared results of roll call voting for law no. 12414, which amendments abolish the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
The decision was supported by 263 MPs. There were 13 opposed, the same number abstained, and 35 MPs did not vote at all. By factions and groups: ruling Servant of the people gave 185 votes, Platform for Life and Peace and Restoration of Ukraine (formerly banned pro-Russian OPZJ) – 18 and 9 respectively, and Trust – 17, Batkivshchyna - 15, For the future – 10, Eurosolidarity – 3, Voice – 1.
Among the Rada leadership, the law was supported by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko.
"The head of the presidential faction voted in favor David Arakhamia, leader of Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the parliamentary group "Platform for Life and Peace" Yuriy Boyko.
Only one Crimean Tatar activist voted for the opposition Eurosolidarity Mustafa Dzhemilev, Sergey Alekseev (received suspicion of fraud in 2023) and Nina Yuzhanina (in June, the party announced that the family of the politician's son came with searches State Bureau of Investigation).
The only Holos representative to vote in favor of this law was Tamila Tasheva, former permanent representative of the president in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Meanwhile, only Hanna Bondar voted against the ruling Servant of the People party, Roman Hryshchuk and Dmytro Hurin. At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina from the SP publicly opposed the document during its consideration, but did not take part in the voting.
The full list can be found at the link or on the screenshots below:
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began massive searches of NABU employees, and later notified two top officials of suspicion of ties to Russia. At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicions on three NABU officials for accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023. The SSU also started unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets in the SAPO.
- He also received suspicion MP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Khristenko – law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU. The Security Service stated that NABU secret documents were found in the possession of MP's relatives.
- on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO the document has already been submitted to president Zelenskyy for signature. NABU Director Kryvonos promises to work to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies, if the head of state does sign the law.
- The Group of Seven Ambassadors has already responded to the situation: Ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership. The European Union has also spoken out: Ukrainian authorities were reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.
