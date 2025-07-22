The EU reminded Ukraine about NABU and SAPO: Financial support depends on reforms
The European Union is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms. This was announced by the spokesman of the European Commission Guillaume Mercier, the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.
"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO. These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," the official said.
He reminded that the EU provides Ukraine with significant financial support, which is "conditional on progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance".
Mercier added that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires "a strong capacity to combat corruption and to ensure institutional resilience."
"The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law," the spokesperson concluded.
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began massive searches of NABU employees, and later notified two top officials of suspicion of ties to Russia. At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicions on three NABU officials for accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023. The SSU also started unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets in the SAPO.
- He also received suspicion mP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Khristenko – law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU. The Security Service stated that nABU secret documents were found in the possession of MP's relatives.
- In the evening of the same day, the Group of Seven Ambassadors responded to the situation with the searches of NABU employees: ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership.
- On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law, which abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO the document has already been submitted to president Zelensky for signature.
