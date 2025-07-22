The EU reminded Ukraine about NABU and SAPO: Financial support depends on reforms

Brussels notes that anti-corruption bodies are needed for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The European Union is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms. This was announced by the spokesman of the European Commission Guillaume Mercier, the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO. These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," the official said.

He reminded that the EU provides Ukraine with significant financial support, which is "conditional on progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance".

Mercier added that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires "a strong capacity to combat corruption and to ensure institutional resilience."

"The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law," the spokesperson concluded.