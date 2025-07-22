Commissioner: Weakening NABU and SAPO may affect Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kos said that the decision of the Verkhovna Rada is a serious step backwards

Martha Kos (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

Independent institutions such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, said European сommissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Martha Kos, on social network X.

"Independent bodies such as NABU and SAPO are crucial for Ukraine's path to the EU. The rule of law remains at the heart of the EU accession negotiations," the official wrote.

She noted that she was "seriously concerned" about today's vote in the Verkhovna Rada on a bill that would abolish the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"Dismantling key guarantees of NABU's independence is a serious step backwards," Kos emphasized.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the EU is Concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption institutions and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.

The day before, on July 21, the Group of Seven Ambassadors responded to the situation with the searches of NABU employees: ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership.