Commissioner: Weakening NABU and SAPO may affect Ukraine's accession to the EU
Independent institutions such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, said European сommissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Martha Kos, on social network X.

"Independent bodies such as NABU and SAPO are crucial for Ukraine's path to the EU. The rule of law remains at the heart of the EU accession negotiations," the official wrote.

She noted that she was "seriously concerned" about today's vote in the Verkhovna Rada on a bill that would abolish the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"Dismantling key guarantees of NABU's independence is a serious step backwards," Kos emphasized.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the EU is Concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption institutions and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.

The day before, on July 21, the Group of Seven Ambassadors responded to the situation with the searches of NABU employees: ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership.

The NABU and the SAPO are investigating corruption, particularly in the highest echelons of power. Recent cases include the investigation of the former Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshev. According to the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Daria Kaleniuk, the NABU and SAPO also "approached" another person from president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inner circle – a businessman from the Privat group and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Timur Mindich (he was not notified of the suspicion).
