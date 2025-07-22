Commissioner: Weakening NABU and SAPO may affect Ukraine's accession to the EU
Independent institutions such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, said European сommissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Martha Kos, on social network X.
"Independent bodies such as NABU and SAPO are crucial for Ukraine's path to the EU. The rule of law remains at the heart of the EU accession negotiations," the official wrote.
She noted that she was "seriously concerned" about today's vote in the Verkhovna Rada on a bill that would abolish the independence of anti-corruption bodies.
"Dismantling key guarantees of NABU's independence is a serious step backwards," Kos emphasized.
Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the EU is Concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption institutions and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.
The day before, on July 21, the Group of Seven Ambassadors responded to the situation with the searches of NABU employees: ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership.
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began massive searches of NABU employees, and later notified two top officials of suspicion of ties to Russia. At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicions on three NABU officials for accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023. The SSU also started unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets in the SAPO.
- He also received suspicion MP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Khristenko – law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU. The Security Service stated that NABU secret documents were found in the possession of MP's relatives.
- on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO the document has already been submitted to President Zelensky for signature. NABU head Kryvonos promised to work to restore the independence of the anti-corruption agency, if the head of state does sign the law.
