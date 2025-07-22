Malyuk said he would not allow the pro-Russian public to be untouchable in the Ukrainian rear

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk considers it inappropriate to draw parallels between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych in the context of searches of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. He said this at a joint briefing with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, answering questions from a correspondent of LIGA.net.

"Today, someone says 'oh, the Yanukovych regime...', but here is the Prosecutor General, the only one from the prosecutor's office who went to support the charges against Yanukovych and not a single muscle on his face has moved," Malyuk said .

He noted that the current MP from the banned OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, who on July 21 was suspected of treason, , drove "titushky" to the "Anti-Maidan". Collaborator Armen Horlivskyi (aka Armen Sarkisian) and resident of the Russian special services in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region Yura Yenakiyevskyi (Yuriy Ivanyushchenko) killed Ukrainians.

"Today, this crowd has infiltrated [the NABU], and together with the Fes (FSB agents), they are sitting on our necks and dangling their legs. I am not burying my guys for this, not for someone in the rear to call themselves untouchable, white, fluffy and shove a knife in our backs tomorrow," the SBU head emphasized .