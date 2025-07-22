Head of the SBU: It is inappropriate to compare Zelenskyy with Yanukovych amid NABU searches
The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk considers it inappropriate to draw parallels between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych in the context of searches of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. He said this at a joint briefing with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, answering questions from a correspondent of LIGA.net.
"Today, someone says 'oh, the Yanukovych regime...', but here is the Prosecutor General, the only one from the prosecutor's office who went to support the charges against Yanukovych and not a single muscle on his face has moved," Malyuk said .
He noted that the current MP from the banned OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, who on July 21 was suspected of treason, , drove "titushky" to the "Anti-Maidan". Collaborator Armen Horlivskyi (aka Armen Sarkisian) and resident of the Russian special services in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region Yura Yenakiyevskyi (Yuriy Ivanyushchenko) killed Ukrainians.
"Today, this crowd has infiltrated [the NABU], and together with the Fes (FSB agents), they are sitting on our necks and dangling their legs. I am not burying my guys for this, not for someone in the rear to call themselves untouchable, white, fluffy and shove a knife in our backs tomorrow," the SBU head emphasized .
- On the morning of July 21, a source told LIGA.net that the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office were conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the NABU. The NABU said that investigative actions of its employees take place "without court orders.".
- On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law, which abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO - the document has already been submitted to President Zelensky for signature. NABU Head Kryvonos promised to work to restore the independence of the anti-corruption agencies, if the President signs the law.
- On the same day, the court arrested two NABU employees who had been detained the day before. Ruslan Magamedrasulov is accused of trade with Russia, and Viktor Husarov is suspected of treason. Both were taken into custody without bail.
- European Commissioner Martha Kos said that weakening NABU and SAPO could affect Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Comments (0)