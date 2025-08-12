The kid about the murder of Russian General Kirillov: 800 grams of explosive mixture did the trick

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

The head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, Igor Kirillov, was killed after detonating 800 grams of explosives hidden in a scooter. This was announced by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in an interview during a telethon Vasyl Malyuk.

He said that the SBU would not officially recognize its involvement in the liquidation of the Russian general.

Malyuk reminded that Kirillov was in charge of a separate group of troops, namely the Russian chemical troops. According to him, he gave the command to use chemical weapons of localized effect on the Ukrainian military on the contact line more than 4,500 times.

"He repeatedly gave orders to kill our military. By the way, he was the one who told us about some mythological mosquitoes that carry munitions and so on. Therefore, 800 grams of explosive mixture in the scooter did its job and he was cut off like a razor, and we thanked him," the SBU Head noted.