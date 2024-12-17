Video emerges of SBU's operation to kill Russian General Kirillov in Moscow

Earlier, a law enforcement source reported that the SBU was behind Kirillov's liquidation

Photo: Russian propagandist media

A video has emerged of the moment of the bombing of the head of the Russian Federation's radiation and chemical protection troops, Igor Kirillov, in Moscow on Tuesday. LIGA.net received the video from a source in the Security Service of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The footage shows General Kirillov and his assistant leaving the building, with a scooter parked nearby. As soon as they find themselves in the zone of action of the explosive device, the scooter flies into the air.

Previously, a law enforcement source reported that the SBU was behind Kirillov's liquidation.

On Monday, the SBU announced that Kirillov had been charged in absentia. Since February 2022, under Kirillov's orders, more than 4,800 instances of the enemy using chemical munitions have been documented, according to law enforcement officials.

Early on Tuesday, an explosion occurred in Moscow, shattering windows in nearby apartments due to the blast wave. Russian propagandists immediately reported that Kirillov had been killed.