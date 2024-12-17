Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, the source of LIGA.net in the security service said

Photo: Source of LIGA.net in the SBU

The elimination of the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, Igor Kirillov, in Moscow on Tuesday was a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to a source within the SBU who spoke to LIGA.net.

According to the source, a scooter laden with explosives was detonated as Kirillov and his aide entered the lobby of a building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, resulting in both of their deaths.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target because he ordered the use of banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian military personnel," the SBU source stated.

Photo: Source LIGA.net in the SBU

On Monday, the SBU announced that Kirillov had been charged in absentia. Since February 2022, under Kirillov's orders, more than 4,800 instances of the enemy using chemical munitions have been documented, according to law enforcement officials.

Early on Tuesday, an explosion occurred in Moscow, shattering windows in nearby apartments due to the blast wave. Russian propagandists immediately reported that Kirillov had been killed.