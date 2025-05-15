Zelensky says Russians have been on the offensive for months
A few months ago, Russia launched an offensive in all directions on the frontline. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Ankara.
He passed on the words of the military, who say that the enemy is on a constant offensive. And this has been happening for several months now.
According to Zelensky, the main direction for the Russians was Sumy. The enemy has concentrated 67,000 troops there.
"We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting. And that is why they are working to recover, regroup and launch this offensive," the president said .
- on May 14, the FT reported that Russia is likely, preparing for a larger offensive in Ukraine.
- On May 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained, why Russians are coming to the borders of Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions.
- It was also reported that the assaults are expected to intensify in two directions near Zaporizhzhia.