Russian troops are trying to break through the defenses and cut off logistical routes

Russian occupiers (Photo: propaganda media)

Russian troops have intensified their attempts to break through in the southern direction to reach the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshyn during a telethon.

He noted that the Russians need this advancement not only for political purposes, to say that "we have already set one foot in the Dnipropetrovsk region."

The goal is also the logistical routes that run from the east to the south of the Donetsk region, to the Zaporizhia region, as well as attempts to cut off the Ukrainian forces that are currently in the Donetsk region.

The Russians have been pursuing these targets for 9-10 months – ever since the battles for Vugledar and Velika Novoselka.

According to him, up to 27 assault operations are currently being observed in the Novopavlivske direction (towards Dnipropetrovsk region). The enemy is trying to break through to the strategically important border of the regions, wedged into the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Vilny Pole, Novoselka, Pryvilny and Zeleny Pole.

"There, the enemy is conducting massive assault operations by small groups of infantry with the involvement of armored vehicles and motorcycles," Voloshyn specified.

Intensification of fighting is expected in the Hulyaipil direction, and a certain intensification is already observed in the Orikhiv area.

The spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russians mostly use small assault groups. There were attempts to attack with assault battalions, but without success. And small groups allow the occupiers to maintain the intensity of fighting and wedge themselves into the defense of Ukrainian forces.

On April 29, 2025, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Lysak, announced that the forced evacuation of children with their parents from frontline territories had been introduced in the Synelnyk district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On May 14, the FT, citing intelligence sources, wrote that Russia was likely preparing for a larger-scale offensive on Ukrainian territory.