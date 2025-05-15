Attacks are expected to intensify in two directions near Zaporizhzhia. Russia needs a foothold

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

Intensification of hostilities is expected in the Huliaypillia sector in the near future. There is already an increase in occupants' activity in the Orikhivsk sector. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during the telethon.

He noted that the enemy is currently regrouping in the Huliaypillia sector and redeploying personnel of its assault groups to the front lines.

"Soon there will be activation there as well," Voloshyn said .

In addition, the occupiers are constantly using aviation in this area, striking populated areas with guided missiles.

According to Voloshyn, there were three assaults in the neighboring Orikhiv sector over the past day, but this day, May 15, "some activation" has already been observed and assaults by the Russian Federation continue.

"The enemy keeps trying to break through our defenses in this area of the battlefield and seize a foothold to influence Zaporizhzhia and try to take control of certain logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east," explained the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces .

on May 1, Syrsky said that the Defense Forces were using active defense tactics, thanks to which the Ukrainian military regained more than a hundred positions within a month.

On May 14, the FT reported, citing intelligence sources, that Russia was likely, preparing for a larger offensive on Ukrainian territory.