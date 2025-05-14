Russia appears to be preparing for a larger offensive in Ukraine – FT

Russia is preparing for a large-scale offensive instead of peace

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

Russia is likely preparing for a larger-scale offensive on Ukrainian territory, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed Ukrainian intelligence officials.

The journalists' interlocutors emphasized that the Russian Federation is shifting forces to key hot spots on the battlefield, instead of signaling its readiness for peace negotiations.

The FT also cited data from the DeepState OSINT community that Russian troops this week seized more territory in the east of the Donetsk region, in particular around the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, which are hotbeds of fighting.