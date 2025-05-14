Russia appears to be preparing for a larger offensive in Ukraine – FT
Russia is likely preparing for a larger-scale offensive on Ukrainian territory, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
The journalists' interlocutors emphasized that the Russian Federation is shifting forces to key hot spots on the battlefield, instead of signaling its readiness for peace negotiations.
The FT also cited data from the DeepState OSINT community that Russian troops this week seized more territory in the east of the Donetsk region, in particular around the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, which are hotbeds of fighting.
- On the night of May 11,
Putinproposed to Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions from May 15 in Istanbul.
- Zelenskyy stated
that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet.
- Zelensky later said that he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.
- On May 13, OP Head Yermak had a telephone conversation with Rubio and reminded him that Putin had still not confirmed his participation in the negotiations in Istanbul .